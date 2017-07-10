viralThat Unbothered Lawnmower Dad's Parade Float Is the Best Tribute to His Viral Fame
Television

The Game of Thrones Cast Is Overflowing With Spinoff Suggestions Like 'Better Call Davos'

Megan McCluskey
10:47 AM ET

HBO may already be developing four possible Game of Thrones spinoffs exploring "different time periods of George R.R. Martin's vast and rich universe," but if it was up to the show's cast, the network would be taking world in Westeros in a whole new direction.

During an interview with BuzzFeed UK, several members of the star-studded ensemble gave their suggestions for expanding on the franchise's success. "I think Better Call Davos is a great idea," Liam Cunningham — who plays the Onion Knight — proposed as a play on the Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul. "I think it's got to be Better Call Davos. That's the spinoff that will work. That will make a fortune. HBO can retire at the end of that one."

A few other standouts recommendations included an HGTV-esque home renovations show starring Sam and Gilly and a cooking show with the Greyjoys — involving body parts, of course.

Watch the video below.

Game of Thrones Spinoffs - written by the cast, animated by us

Who's ready for season 7 of 'Game Of Thrones'? 🙋

Posted by BuzzFeed UK on Monday, July 10, 2017
