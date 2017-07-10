Reality TV star Blac Chyna said she was “devastated” and felt “betrayed” after her former fiancé, Rob Kardashian , leaked nude photos of her and accused her of cheating on social media.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, spoke out publicly for the first time since Kardashian went on a tirade on Instagram and Twitter last week, exposing at least three explicit photos of her as well as intimate details about their relationship.

"I was devastated,” she told ABC News in an interview that aired Monday on Good Morning America . “I'm like, 'How could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?’ And I'm like, ‘Wow, OK, like, this is a person that I trusted.”

In at least a half-dozen tweets last Wednesday, Kardashian — the once-reclusive member of the famous Kardashian family — claimed Chyna cheated on him several times. He posted the nude photos of her first on Instagram and then on Twitter after his Instagram account was shut down. The images have since been removed.

Chyna on Monday plans to file a restraining order in court against Kardashian. Her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, told ABC News that what Kardashian did is a crime in California known as “revenge porn.”

The on-again, off-again couple had starred in their own reality television show, Rob & Chyna. They welcomed a baby girl together in November.

"I've talked to Rob, you know, about everything. I've talked to him," Chyna said. "The moral of the story is, like, he doesn't respect me, so if you can't respect me, you have to respect the law."