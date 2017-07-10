U.S.
Search
Sign In
celebrities‘I Was Devastated.’ Blac Chyna Says Rob Kardashian 'Betrayed' Her With Explicit Photos
Amber Rose SlutWalk 2016
Mental Health/Psychology11 Ways to Truly Relax
Female relaxing in hammock
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Media50 Years Ago This Week: The Middle East in Turmoil
July 14, 1967
Bear Attack Colorado
This still frame from video provided by KMGH-TV shows Dylan, a teen staffer at a Colorado camp, describing how he fought off a bear after waking up to find the animal biting his head and trying to drag him away near Ward, Colo., on July 9, 2017.  KMGH-TV/AP
nature

This Teenage Camper Woke Up to a Biting Sound. Then the Bear Started Dragging Him

Kate Samuelson
10:13 AM ET

A 19-year-old woke up to the sound of biting before realizing he was being attacked by a black bear when camping along a lakefront in Colorado on Sunday.

The teenager, identified only as Dylan, told Denver7 that he awoke to a "crunching noise" that he guessed was the bear's "teeth scraping against [his] skull as it dug in."

The dangerous animal then dragged Dylan, who taught wilderness survival skills at the Christian camp, around ten feet away from the campsite at the Glacier View Ranch in Boulder County. "When it was dragging me, that was the slowest part. It felt like it went forever," he said.

Dylan's fellow members of staff at the campsite tried to scare the bear away and eventually it left the area, leaving the teenager with a bite to the head. He was taken to hospital and has since been released, Jennifer Churchill with Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed to Denver7.

Parks and wildlife officials are continuing to look for the bear. However, Dylan said he is not afraid of the creatures. "I'm not afraid of the bears. I'm not afraid of sleeping outside anymore. You just have to be aware and respect the animals," he told the news channel.

[Denver7]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME