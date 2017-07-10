Newsfeed
Sports

Here's How Simone Biles Silenced a Troll Who Said She Was 'Partying Non-Stop'

Ashley Hoffman
10:46 AM ET

Simone Biles just nailed the art of the comeback like she nails a twisting somersault.

On Saturday the charismatic gold medal collector shared a selfie in Hawaii where she was on vacation with the caption: "resting beach face." While many fans wished her well on her trip, one user expressed that she was enjoying too much time off.

“Seems like u have partied non stop for a year #trash #unfollow #suckya** rolemodel,” the Instagram user wrote.

Biles, who took her own sport to impressive heights by winning four gold medals and a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, opted to respond to the now deleted comment with the facts.

“Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic Medals,” Biles, 20, wrote. “I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved! Take a couple seats.”

She even posted screenshots of the offending comment and her own response to Twitter, telling her fans the criticism was offensive.

Since dominating Rio, Biles has competed in Dancing With the Stars, where she reminded judges that "smiling doesn't win you gold medals" and guest starred on NBC's Little Big Shots: Forever Young.

resting beach face 🐚

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

Follow TIME