A driver and a golf ball is seen during a practice round prior to the start of the 93rd PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club on August 9, 2011 in Johns Creek, Georgia.

A driver and a golf ball is seen during a practice round prior to the start of the 93rd PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club on August 9, 2011 in Johns Creek, Georgia. Stuart Franklin—Getty Images

Fourteen year-old amateur golfer Atthaya Thitikul putted her way to victory in the Ladies European Thailand Championship Sunday, making her the youngest known winner of a professional golf tour event.

Thitikul's win means she supplants Brooke Henderson of Canada, who won a 2012 event on the Canadian Women's Tour aged 14 years, nine months and three days, the BBC reports .

The Thai player — who turned 14 on February 20 — did it aged 14 years, four months and 19 days.

Here's a video of Thitikul's winning put, tweeted by the Ladies European Tour.

She's done it! Atthaya Thitikul has become the youngest ever winner on the Ladies European Tour aged 14 years, 4 months & 19 days! #LETC2017 pic.twitter.com/jNqSavo44A - Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) July 9, 2017

"It makes me feel very happy and so proud of myself. This trophy, I give to Thailand and the Thai people," Thitikul told reporters. "My family do not play golf. When I was younger, aged six, my father told me to play sport and he offered tennis or golf and I watched golf on TV and I liked it," she added.

Despite her victory, not everything went Thitikul's way. As an amateur she is not eligible for the 45,000 euros prize money, which instead goes to Mexico's Ana Menendez, who came in second.

[ BBC ]