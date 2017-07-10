World
Search
Sign In
Google DoodleA New Google Doodle Celebrates the Life of Swedish Agronomist Eva Ekeblad
Foreign PolicyTrump Backtracks on His Idea for a Joint Cyber Security Unit With Russia after Harsh Criticism
GERMANY-G20-SUMMIT
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
JapanJapan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Will Reshuffle His Cabinet in the Wake of Plunging Ratings
SWEDEN-JAPAN-DIPLOMACY
Catholic priest giving holy communion.
This undated photo shows a Catholic priest giving holy communion. Godong—UIG via Getty Images
The Vatican

The Vatican Says Gluten-Free Wafers Can't Be Used for Communion

Kevin Lui
4:50 AM ET

The Roman Catholic Church will not allow its congregations to be given gluten-free wafers (called hosts), or bread, for celebrating the Eucharist during Mass, according to its latest directive at the behest of Pope Francis.

The ban comes from a letter to Catholic bishops worldwide, published Saturday by Vatican Radio. The detailed guidelines are needed, according to Cardinal Robert Sarah of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, as Eucharist bread and wine are widely available for sale nowadays, "even over the Internet."

Bread and wafers used in the sacrament "must be unleavened, purely of wheat, and recently made so that there is no danger of decomposition," the letter reads. "Hosts that are completely gluten-free are invalid matter for the celebration of the Eucharist."

The letter adds that "low-gluten hosts (partially gluten-free) are valid" for communion use, provided they have "sufficient amount of gluten to obtain the confection of bread" and follow other rules for Eucharist bread.

Read More: How Millennials Are Reinventing the Priesthood

The wine, meanwhile, must be "natural, from the fruit of the grape, pure and incorrupt, not mixed with other substances." Both bread and wine made from genetically-modified organisms, however, are perfectly acceptable.

Catholic teachings hold that the bread and wine served during Eucharist — a sacrament also known by names like the Holy Communion or the Lord's supper — constitute the literal body and blood of Jesus Christ through a process called transubstantiation. There are around 1.27 billion Catholics worldwide, according to Vatican figures.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME