U.S.
Search
Sign In
DisasterThousands Flee as Wildfires Destroy Homes in U.S. and Canada
US-ENVIRONMENT-FIRE-CALIFORNIA
Spain5 Gored During First 2 Days of Spain's Running of the Bulls
Day 4 - San Fermin Running of the Bulls 2017
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CaliforniaDead Man Buried by Wrong Family Identified as Veteran
Orange County, California
Double Homicide In Peabody, MA
A police officer pulls crime scene tape at a house where a double homicide was being investigated in Peabody, MA on Feb. 19, 2017.  Keith Bedford—Boston Globe/Getty Images
idaho

Decomposing Bodies of 3 Women Found at Farmhouse

Rebecca Boone / AP
5:19 PM ET

(BOISE, Idaho) — Police are searching nationwide on Wednesday for the owner of an Idaho farmhouse where the badly decomposing bodies of three slain women were discovered earlier this week.

Canyon County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell says 60-year-old Gerald Michael "Mike" Bullinger, formerly of Utah, is considered a person of interest in the murders discovered Monday and has been charged with failing to report the deaths. He was last seen in Ogden, Utah about 10 days ago.

"We would consider him armed and dangerous at this time," Dashiell said Wednesday morning. "If someone does come into contact with him or observe him, we request that they contact local law enforcement immediately."

Bullinger, a pilot, had just purchased the home last month with his wife, 57-year-old Cheryl Baker. The couple was in the process of moving to Idaho from Utah when one of Bullinger's relatives called police to ask for a welfare check, saying the family hadn't been heard from for a few days.

The sheriff's deputy responding to the home noticed signs that something was amiss and so began looking around the tiny farmhouse and wooded lot, Dashiell said. That's when the deputy discovered a gruesome scene: A shed on the property held three badly decomposed bodies, each laying side-by-side and hidden under some sort of covering. Several dead birds and dogs — likely family pets — were also found on the property, and other living animals including a snake, rat and some rabbits were removed during the subsequent investigation.

At first, investigators couldn't determine the gender of the bodies or what killed them, but autopsies completed Tuesday revealed that the three women had each been shot once. The women ranged in age from mid-teens to late 50s, and their ages and statures matched the description of people thought to have been living at the home. Dashiell said investigators are working with family members to try to positively identify the bodies using DNA or other forensics.

The women had been dead for one to two weeks before their remains were found, Dashiell said.

Police are actively seeking Bullinger, Dashiell said, and believe he may be driving a white 2007 Ford Focus with Utah license plates numbered 129UMP. He is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs an estimated 240 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Baker's brother, Byron Baker, told the Idaho Statesman newspaper that the couple was still in the process of moving from Utah to their new home in Caldwell when family members became concerned because they hadn't heard from them. Byron Baker said he thought the couple lived alone, and was unsure who anyone else at the home might be.

"I just don't know what to believe," he told the Idaho Statesman on Tuesday. "There are four people involved here. Three bodies and someone who covered the bodies."

He also described a strange text his sister had sent to a close friend in Utah around June 11, which read: "Take care of my dogs. I don't know if I'm coming back."

Cheryl Baker had just retired from her job as an art teacher at GreenWood Charter School in Harrisville, Utah, and Bullinger was a pilot with Classic Aviations Service in Utah before taking on contract work in Idaho.

Neighbors of the Caldwell home reported hearing a gunshot or other noises about 10 days ago, but gunshots aren't uncommon in the rural area, where many avid hunters and target shooters live.

One neighbor, Cindy Morrison, said she heard a loud scream early one morning sometime around June 6 to June 10, but wasn't sure at the time whether it was an animal or a woman who made the noise. She didn't hear anything else, and opted not to call police.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME