Politics
Search
Sign In
politicsTrump Wants to Form a Cyber Security Unit With Russia. Some Members of His Party Don't Agree
Sen. Lindsey Graham Hears From Constituents During Townhall In Columbia, South Carolina
OhioWoman Killed as 2 Gunmen Open Fire at Gender Reveal Party
Police
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseDonald Trump Jr. Met With Russian Lawyer During Presidential Campaign
Donald Trump, Jr. in Cleveland, on July 19, 2016.
John McCain speaking during an African American veterans and business leaders roundtable event ahead of the U.S. Senate election in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., on Aug. 12, 2016.
John McCain speaking during an African American veterans and business leaders roundtable event ahead of the U.S. Senate election in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., on Aug. 12, 2016.  Patrick T. Fallon—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Congress

John McCain Fears GOP Health Care Bill Is 'Going to Fail'

Jennifer Calfas
2:09 PM ET

Sen. John McCain said the Republican health care bill aimed at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act will likely fail as it faces oppositions from Democrats and some of his GOP colleagues.

"My view is it's probably going to be dead," McCain said on CBS's Face the Nation Sunday morning.

"I fear that it's going to fail," McCain added.

The Senate vote on the bill was delayed after its week-long, July 4 recess after several Republicans said they would oppose it. The bill, a revised version of the Obamacare replacement plan approved by the House earlier this year, was released on June 22.

On Face the Nation, McCain recommended his party should work with Democrats, who have formed a unified front against the bill.

"And if you shut out the adversary or the opposite party, you're going to end up the same way Obamacare did when they rammed it through with 60 votes," McCain said. "Only guess what? We don't have 60 votes."

On NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, McCain's Republican colleague, said he is unsure if Republicans will be able to come together.

"Whether or not we can come together, I don't know," Graham said. "Mitch is trying. I would support the proposal before us, but you've got different camps in the Republican Party."

The current version of the bill includes big cuts to Medicaid and overhauls Obamacare's tax credits, among other measures. A number of polls taken after the bill's release show a dismal approval rate for the legislation. According to a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, just 17% of those surveyed approved of the proposed health care plan.

On Fox News on Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said President Donald Trump expects Congress will pass a bill that will both repeal and replace Obamacare.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME