Politics
Search
Sign In
U.S.Gunman Firing at Shore From Sailboat Killed by Police
Seattle Rides Economic Boom
WorldTurkish Opposition Leader Ends 25-Day March With Istanbul Rally
TURKEY-POLITICS-OPPOSITION-CHP
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CongressJohn McCain Fears GOP Health Care Bill Is 'Going to Fail'
John McCain speaking during an African American veterans and business leaders roundtable event ahead of the U.S. Senate election in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., on Aug. 12, 2016.
Sen. Lindsey Graham Hears From Constituents During Townhall In Columbia, South Carolina
Sen. Lindsey Graham addresses constituents during a town hall meeting March 25, 2017 in Columbia, South Carolina. Sean Rayford—Getty Images
politics

Trump Wants to Form a Cyber Security Unit With Russia. Some Members of His Party Don't Agree

Alana Abramson
1:40 PM ET

President Trump suggested Sunday that, after pressing Russian President Vladimir Putin twice about the possibility of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election during their meeting at the G20, which Putin "vehemently" denied, it was time for the United States to move forward with Russia, possibly working together on a cyber security initiative to combat election hacking.

But members of Trump's own party are not so enamored with that idea.

"Its not the dumbest idea I've ever heard, but its pretty close," Sen. Lindsey Graham said on NBC's Meet the Press when asked by Chuck Todd about the cyber security unit. "They [Russia] did try to attack our election system, they were successful in many ways, and the more you do this the more people are suspicious about you and Russia."

Florida Senator Marco Rubio analogized on Twitter that asking Putin to work on a cyber security unit was akin to partnering with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on chemical weapons, which he has been accused of using, but has repeatedly denied.

"While reality & pragmatism requires that we engage Vladimir Putin, he will never be a trusted ally or a reliable constructive partner," Rubio tweeted.

And Arizona Senator John McCain jokingly suggested that Putin would be a perfect partner in this initiative, since he instrumented the hacking. "I am sure that Vladimir Putin could be of enormous assistance in that effort," he said on Face the Nation.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who said on ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos that the cyber security unit is a "significant accomplishment" for the President, declined to answer directly when asked if Trump accepted Putin's denial of election interference. But Trump's Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, said on Fox News Sunday that the President "absolutely" did not believe Putin's denial.

"Yes, he believes that Russia probably committed all of these acts that we've been told of, but he also believes that other countries also participated in this," Priebus said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME