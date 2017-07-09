U.S.
Search
Sign In
White HouseDonald Trump Jr. Met With Russian Lawyer During Presidential Campaign
Donald Trump, Jr. in Cleveland, on July 19, 2016.
Alaska'Oh My God, It Is Obama.' Baby Snags Presidential Selfie
Obama Alaska Airport Stop
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ConnecticutBoy Killed After Getting Pulled Into River Pipe
Thimble Islands archipelago in the Long Island Sound, Branford, Connecticut
Police
Police tape in neighborhood of Manhattan, New York USA. Thomas Cristofoletti—Getty Images
Ohio

Woman Killed as 2 Gunmen Open Fire at Gender Reveal Party

Associated Press
12:50 PM ET

(CINCINNATI) — Authorities say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.

The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The children are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The five adults were treated at a Cincinnati hospital, where one is listed in critical condition.

Police have released few details about the shooting. Colerain Township police didn't immediately return a call Sunday.

The gunmen were dressed in black and broke into the home while guests watched a movie.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME