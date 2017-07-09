U.S.
Search
Sign In
TelevisionTrue Blood Star Nelsan Ellis Dies at 39
"Little Boxes" Premiere - 2016 Tribeca Film Festival
CrimeA Man Killed His Stepfather and Then Posted Photos of His Body Online
Military Aircraft Down
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
politicsDonald Trump Says It Is 'Time to Move Forward' With Russia
G20 Summit in Hamburg
Thimble Islands archipelago in the Long Island Sound, Branford, Connecticut
Thimble Islands archipelago in the Long Island Sound, Branford, Connecticut. Carol M. Highsmith—Buyenlarge/Getty Images
Connecticut

Boy Killed After Getting Pulled Into River Pipe

Associated Press
11:37 AM ET

(BRANFORD, Conn.) — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy slipped while playing in a culvert with his two brothers and was swept into a pipe leading to a Connecticut river. His body was found hours later.

Captain Geoff Morgan of the Branford Police Department says the boys were playing near the culvert at about 1 p.m. Friday when the child lost his footing, fell from an embankment and was swept into the 4-foot-wide (1.2-meter-wide) pipe.

Morgan says police used divers, sonar and a drone to search from the point where the boy went missing down to Branford Harbor on Long Island Sound.

Morgan says the body was found three hours later about 500 feet (152 meters) from where he disappeared.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME