On July 8, 2017, U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers fly with South Korean and U.S. fighter jets over the Korean Peninsula, South Korea. North Korea criticized a practice bombing run on the Korean peninsula by two U.S. B-1B bombers as a dangerous move raising the risk of nuclear war. South Korea Defense Ministry/AP
North Korea

North Korea Calls U.S. Practice Bombing Run 'Reckless Military Provocation'

Associated Press
9:50 AM ET

(SEOUL, South Korea) — North Korean state media have sharply criticized a recent practice bombing run by two U.S. B-1B bombers on the Korean peninsula, calling it a dangerous move raising the risk of nuclear war.

A commentary Sunday in the ruling party's Rodong Sinmun newspaper accused the U.S. of "reckless military provocations" and said the danger of nuclear war is reaching an extreme pitch. The commentary was reported on in English by the state Korean Central News Agency.

Two U.S. Air Force bombers released inert weapons Friday on a training range in South Korea. South Korean F-15 and U.S. F-16 fighter jets joined them in the drill. The bombers also flew with Japanese F-2 fighter jets over the East China Sea on their way back to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

The 10-hour mission came three days after North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile on Fourth of July, America's Independence Day. President Donald Trump and the leaders of South Korea and Japan, meeting during the G-20 summit in Germany, issued a joint statement condemning the launch.

U.S. military officials described the bomber mission as a defensive show of force and unity that demonstrated "the ironclad U.S. commitment to our allies."

