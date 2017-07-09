President Donald Trump says a cease-fire in southern Syria brokered by the U.S. and Russia "will save lives" and is calling for further cooperation with Moscow.
In a tweet published shortly after the truce came into effect on Sunday, Trump wrote: "We negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which will save lives. Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!"
The cease-fire between the Syrian government and the rebels was brokered by Russia, the U.S. and Jordan. Both Jordan and Israel fear that Iranian-backed forces allied with the Syrian government will establish a lasting presence along their borders.
Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on the cease-fire on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg last week.
Several cease-fires have been declared over the course of Syria's six-year-old civil war. None have lasted very long.