On July 7, 2017, President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, in Hamburg. A separate US-Russia-brokered truce for southern Syria, brokered by the U.S. and Russia, is meant to help allay growing concerns by neighboring Jordan and Israel about Iranian military ambitions in the area. Evan Vucci—AP
Syria

President Trump Says Syria Cease-Fire 'Will Save Lives'

Associated Press
9:18 AM ET

President Donald Trump says a cease-fire in southern Syria brokered by the U.S. and Russia "will save lives" and is calling for further cooperation with Moscow.

In a tweet published shortly after the truce came into effect on Sunday, Trump wrote: "We negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which will save lives. Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!"

The cease-fire between the Syrian government and the rebels was brokered by Russia, the U.S. and Jordan. Both Jordan and Israel fear that Iranian-backed forces allied with the Syrian government will establish a lasting presence along their borders.

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on the cease-fire on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg last week.

Several cease-fires have been declared over the course of Syria's six-year-old civil war. None have lasted very long.

