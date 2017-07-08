World
Search
Sign In
VirginiaProtesters Confront Ku Klux Klan Members at Contentious Virginia Rally
US-RACISM-POLICE-SOCIAL
EntertainmentShia LaBeouf Arrested in Georgia For Public Intoxication
Shia LaBeouf
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
G20 Summit'He Is a Very Straightforward Person.' Vladimir Putin Praises Trump's Negotiating Skills
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin
Day 2 - San Fermin Running of the Bulls 2017
Revellers run with Cebada Gago's fighting bulls entering the bullring during the second day of the San Fermin Running of the Bulls festival on July 7, 2017 in Pamplona, Spain. The annual Fiesta de San Fermin, made famous by the 1926 novel of US writer Ernest Hemmingway entitled 'The Sun Also Rises', involves the daily running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona to the bull ring. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez—Getty
Spain

'I Pulled Down My Pants And There Was Blood.' American Vows to Run Again After Getting Gored by Bull

Lisa Marie Segarra
5:02 PM ET

At least four Americans have been injured while participating in the annual Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain.

Two U.S. citizens were gored Friday, and another two were gored Saturday.

Bill Hillmann, one of the men injured Saturday, said he initially didn't realize he had been injured.

"I flew up in the air and landed on my back. I didn't know I was gored at first," he told the AP. "Then people started telling me I was gored and pulled me over to the medics. I pulled down my pants and there was blood."

Hillmann, who was also gored three years ago at the San Fermin festival, sustained minor injuries, but is already planning his next run — which he said could happen as early as Sunday.

"I am probably going to run tomorrow or the next day, sure at this festival," he said. "I am already walking."

Some of the other Americans injured in the annual 8-day festival endured more serious injuries, including a 35-year-old man who was injured in the abdomen and another suffered injuries to his scrotum. A 22-year-old American is in serious condition after he was thrown from a bull, impaled in his left arm and then dragged.

Others were treated for injuries and spot bruises, according to AP.

The bulls came from the Cebada Gago ranch, according to AP, which have traditionally caused more injuries. They have gored 53 people since making their debut in Pamplona in 1985.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME