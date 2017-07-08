U.S.
Search
Sign In
Spain'I Pulled Down My Pants And There Was Blood.' American Vows to Run Again After Getting Gored by Bull
Day 2 - San Fermin Running of the Bulls 2017
EntertainmentShia LaBeouf Arrested in Georgia For Public Intoxication
Shia LaBeouf
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
G20 Summit'He Is a Very Straightforward Person.' Vladimir Putin Praises Trump's Negotiating Skills
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin
US-RACISM-POLICE-SOCIAL
Activists and protesters gesture at a man wearing a confederate flag before a KKK rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on July 8, 2017. Activists and protesters gesture at a man wearing a confederate flag before a KKK rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on July 8, 2017.
Virginia

Protesters Confront Ku Klux Klan Members at Contentious Virginia Rally

Aric Jenkins
5:17 PM ET

A group of Ku Klux Klan members were outnumbered by counter-protesters at a rally in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday, which was part of a larger protest against the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a public park earlier this year.

Approximately 30 members of the Loyal White Knights chapter of the KKK gathered at the rally in Justice Park that began around 3 p.m. E.T waving Confederate flags and shouting "White power," according to Daily Beast journalist Gideon Resnick, who attended the event. The group had previously warned that they would defend themselves if attacked by counter-protestors.

"[The KKK] are far outnumbered by protesters," Resnick tweeted. "Standing inside barricade near the statue."

He estimated that there were hundreds of counter-protestors present. Virginia state police, some of whom were armed in riot gear, formed a wall against counter-protestors and arrested at least one, Resnick said.

The rally ended around 4:30 due to an expiring permit, Resnick tweeted. No reports of violence between the KKK members and counter-protestors were reported at this time of writing.

The Loyal White Knights, based in Pelham, N.C. near the Virginia border, have a series of grievances surrounding the proposed removal of Gen. Lee's statue, which a court injunction has halted until a November hearing. The group is also opposed to the renaming of the park where the statue was, which was formally changed from Lee Park to Emancipation Park following the Charlottesville City Council's unanimous vote in June.

“The liberals are taking away our heritage,” Loyal White Knights member James Moore told the Washington Post Friday. “By taking these monuments away, that’s what they’re working on. They’re trying to erase the white culture right out of the history books.”

Charlottesville leaders took precautionary steps ahead of the rally, with police installing barricades surrounding the park while city officials urged people to avoid direct confrontation with the group.

“Our approach all the way through, from our police chief on down, has been to urge people not to take this totally discredited fringe organization’s putrid bait at all,” Mayor Michael Signer told the Post. “The only thing they seem to want is division and confrontation and a twisted kind of celebrity. The most successful defiance will be to refuse to take their bait and continue to tell our story."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME