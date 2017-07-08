World
German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media during a press conference at the end of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, July 8, 2017. Michael Sohn—AP
Germany

Every G-20 Nation Besides U.S. Reaffirms Commitment to Paris Accord

Associated Press
10:59 AM ET

(HAMBURG, Germany) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says 19 members of the Group of 20 have reaffirmed the Paris climate accord as "irreversible."

Merkel said Saturday that the summit's final statement "takes account" of the U.S. position rejecting the climate deal.

That leaves the United States as the odd one out after President Donald Trump announced his intent to withdraw the U.S. from the agreement. The Paris accord aims to lower emissions of the greenhouse gases scientists say cause global warming.

Merkel called the U.S. position "regrettable."

Officials did reach a common statement including Trump about the other contentious issue at the summit, trade.

The statement retains the G-20's longstanding rejection of protectionism. But it also acknowledged that trade must be mutually beneficial and that countries can use "legitimate" trade defenses to protect workers and industries against being taken advantage of by trade partners.

Follow TIME