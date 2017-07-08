Jack Antonoff Defends Lena Dunham Amid Dispute With Animal Shelter

Lena Dunham's boyfriend defended her amid her ongoing spat with a New York animal shelter over a dog the couple adopted from them.

Jack Antonoff , a music producer and Dunham's longtime partner, took to Twitter Friday to share his side of the story involving their former rescue dog, Lamby.

The Girls creator has fielded criticism after detailing the behavioral issues that led to her finding a new home for Lamby in a lengthy Instagram post earlier this week. The Brooklyn Animal Rescue Coalition (BARC) disputed her claims that the dog exhibited aggression — which Dunham later addressed in a second Instagram post .

Antonoff tweeted that "nobody on earth cares for or loved Lamby more than Lena."

The musician also said that the dog bit Dunham's father twice and that they found a trainer who specifically works with aggressive dogs to care for Lamby.

nobody on earth cares for or loved lamby more than lena. after her bit her father and her twice we found a trainer who deals with aggressive - jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 7, 2017

dogs who he now lives happily with. was a deeply hard decision. - jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 7, 2017

shoutout to everyone who has an opinion on this and didn't live with us the past 4 years! - jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 7, 2017

Dunham delved into her connection with and love for Lamby despite his aggression and Antonoff's allergies in a Vogue spread and in an essay for the New Yorker.