Jack Antonoff Defends Lena Dunham Amid Dispute With Animal Shelter

Lena Dunham's boyfriend defended her amid her ongoing spat with a New York
animal shelter over a dog the couple adopted from them. Jack Antonoff, a music producer and Dunham's longtime partner, took to Twitter Friday to share his side of the story involving their former rescue dog, Lamby. The has fielded criticism after detailing the behavioral issues that led to her finding a new home for Lamby in a lengthy Instagram post earlier this week. The Brooklyn Animal Rescue Coalition (BARC) disputed her claims that the dog exhibited aggression — which Dunham later addressed in a Girls creator second Instagram post.
A lot of you have been asking where Lamby is these days since he's always been the star of my gram and I've been posting pics of my poodle girls. Well, you know honesty is my jam but this one has been really heartbreaking to talk about. But I feel I have to share that last March, after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership, Lamby went to live at an amazing professional facility in Los Angeles @matt_thezendog where an awesome person named @therealdanishay (who is educated in a rescue dog's specific trauma) loves him so hard. Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others- we needed to be responsible to ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved boy. Jack and I will miss him forever but sometimes when you love something you have to let it go (especially when it requires tetanus shots and stitches.) Someday I'll really write about the pain and relief of letting Lamby go off and really be Lamby, biting and peeing in his own mouth and all. There were so many lessons in it, about forgiving myself and loving with an open palm and giving in to a larger plan. Shout out to @jennikonner for listening to endless hours of Lamby pain, and especially my partner @jackantonoff for loving him even when he ruined floors and couches and our life. Jack knows what Lamby means to me and he let me come to the decision in my own time even when it made his days challenging. Susan & Karen will never be my first loves, but they are fuzzy and hilarious stuffing for the hole Lamby left and we cherish them deeply ❤️#lamby #thefirstcutisthedeepest #foreverlamb PS If you have a similar situation, please know its possible to responsibly re-home your rescue rather than sending them back into the shelter system. It can require patience, diligence and often a financial contribution but there are solutions that leave everyone happy and safe. You will always have been your dog's first stop outside shelter life and that's beautiful.
A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on
Jun 20, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT
Antonoff tweeted that "nobody on earth cares for or loved Lamby more than Lena."
The musician also said that the dog bit Dunham's father twice and that they found a trainer who specifically works with aggressive dogs to care for Lamby.
Dunham delved into her connection with and love for Lamby despite his aggression and Antonoff's allergies in a
Vogue spread and in an essay for the New Yorker.