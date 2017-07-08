World
Greece

American Tourist Beaten to Death After Bar Brawl in Greece

Aric Jenkins
10:08 AM ET

An American tourist visiting Greece was beaten to death early Friday after a confrontation with a group of 10 men, state and U.S. media outlets reported.

Bakari Henderson, a 22-year-old Texas native, was at a bar with some friends on the Mediterranean island of Zakynthos when a man approached him and they began fighting, Greek state news agency ANA-MPA reported, according to CNN.

The fight spilled into the streets after the bar's security guard asked them to leave. It then escalated to a full-on brawl, ANA-MPA reported.

Greek police are investigating the incident and have already arrested at least two people have been arrested, including a 32-year-old Serbian and a 34-year-old Greek national.

"Greek police in Zakynthos notified the U.S. Embassy of the death of a U.S. citizen in the early morning hours of Friday, July 7," a U.S. State Department official said in a statement to TIME. "We are in communication with authorities and providing consular assistance to the deceased citizen’s family."

Henderson recently graduated from the University of Arizona, where he studied business finance and entrepreneurship, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was in Greece working on a photo shoot to launch a clothing line at the time of the incident, his family said in a statement released Friday evening.

"Bakari loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, and meeting new people," the statement read. "He was a big thinker and enjoyed coming up with new business ventures. Bakari was an inspiration to all he met. He loved life and lived it to the fullest."

