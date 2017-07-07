Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
viralThis Crazy Friends Fan Theory About Rachel Would Change Everything
Friends - Season 1
New JerseyChris Christie's Running Mate Wants New Jersey to Sell Controversial Beach House
APTOPIX Christie vs Insurer Budget
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionNew Game of Thrones Episode Descriptions Tease Explosive Season 7 Start
Actor Ryan Gosling attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Actor Ryan Gosling attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Newsfeed

Ryan Gosling's Handsome Doppelgänger Says Looking Like Him Is 'A Little Exhausting'

Cady Lang
5:48 PM ET

The Internet pretty much lost their collective minds (and hearts) when they discovered that Ryan Gosling had a doppelgänger in Johannes Laschet, a law student and menswear blogger who's a dead ringer for the La La Land leading man. While Gosling has yet to comment on his lookalike, Laschet shared with TIME via email what life's really like when your celebrity twin is feminist heartthrob, Ryan Gosling.

Contrary to what you might believe, being as handsome as a Hollywood star can be "a little exhausting and sometimes it's just too much." According to Laschet, a law student at University of Bonn whose father is German politician Armin Laschet, people started making the comparison to Gosling in 2005, while he was studying abroad for a year in the U.S. with a high school exchange program. Laschet stated that while looking like Gosling isn't a curse, he's still firmly aware of his sense of self.

"I am still me and nobody else," he wrote. "On the other hand you shouldn't complain if you have a resemblance to Mr. Gosling. It's better [than] if people would say: 'Hey, you look like Danny DeVito.'"

Besides their strikingly similar visages, Laschet's interests also intersect with other elements of the actor's life. Laschet's a big fan of jazz and counts La La Land as one of his favorite Gosling flicks, although he noted that he personally believes "his best performance was in Blue Valentine." He also says that the debonair Gosling can be a great style inspiration, a high compliment from someone who started moonlighting as a classical menswear blogger two years ago.

"Mr. Gosling knows how to dress well and you can learn something from him," he wrote. "Especially when he wears a smoking suit."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME