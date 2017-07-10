Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
BooksWatch J.K. Rowling Explain the Time She Wrote a Secret Fairy Tale on Her Party Dress
"Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them" European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
spaceGet Ready, Science Nerds: Incredible Jupiter Photos Are Coming
The planet Jupiter, showing two of its moons and the Great Red Spot, 1979.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionThe Game of Thrones Cast Is Overflowing With Spinoff Suggestions Like 'Better Call Davos'
Liam Cunningham in Game of Thrones
sunscreen-sunblock
Getty Images
public health

You're Putting On Sunscreen the Wrong Way: Study

Amanda MacMillan
10:28 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

The face is the most common place on the body for skin cancers to form—but people tend to miss spots on their face when they apply sunscreen, according to new research presented at the recent British Association of Dermatologists’ annual conference. People tend to miss about 10% of their face when they put on SPF.

The most forgotten areas of the face, as revealed by an ultraviolet-sensitive camera, were on or around the eyelids: a place where 5% to 10% of all skin cancers occur, the researchers said.

For the study, which has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, researchers at the University of Liverpool in England asked 57 men and women to apply sunscreen to their faces, without any further instructions. Then they used a special camera to snap photos of the freshly lotioned faces, in which areas covered with sunscreen appeared black.

Courtesy of Kevin Hamill 

The researchers used a computer analysis to determine that, on average, people missed 9.5% of their faces—most commonly because they skipped spots around the eyes. About 13% of people missed their eyelids, and 77% of people missed spots between the inner corners of the eyes and the bridge of the nose.

Then they asked the participants to return to the lab for a follow-up visit and repeat the sunscreen application, this time giving them extra information about skin cancers of the eye region. There was a slight improvement in eyelid coverage, but none for the area between the eyes and nose. Even after the warning, people still left an average of 7.7% of their face unprotected.

newsletter
TIME HealthGet the latest health and science news, plus: burning questions and expert tips. View Sample

The findings were disappointing, says study co-author Kevin Hamill, a lecturer on eye and vision science, but not very surprising. “Other studies have shown that most people apply less than half of the amount of sunscreen they need to achieve the protection that their product advertises,” he said in an email.

When the researchers followed up with participants to learn why their eyes were so poorly covered, only about half were able to cite a specific reason. “It wasn’t a conscious decision,” says Hamill. “Most people thought that they were effectively covering the eyelids.” This finding is especially worrisome, he adds, since people will spend longer in the sun if they think they are protected.

MORE: How to Get a No-Sun Tan

Hamill knows that it’s not always practical to apply sunscreen so close to the eyes; many manufacturers warn against it, and about a quarter of study respondents said they’d skimped on coverage because they wanted to avoid eye irritation. That’s why, he says, it’s important to rely not just on SPF lotion alone.

“You do want to be more thorough when applying sunscreen,” he says, “but you also want to use other forms of protection, such as sunglasses—which can protect the high-risk areas around the eyes—hats, and shade.” He also recommends looking for water-resistant SPF formulas designed specifically for the face, which may be less likely to run into the eyes and sting.

Hamill also recommends using plenty of sunscreen and reapplying often—especially on the face and neck, where more than 90% of basal cell carcinomas (the most common form of skin cancer) are diagnosed. “That way even if you miss a spot first time around, or rub some off, you’re likely to get it the next time.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME