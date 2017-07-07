Newsfeed
viral

This Crazy Friends Fan Theory About Rachel Would Change Everything

Cady Lang
5:15 PM ET

Fans of the sitcom Friends have come up with a new theory about the popular series thanks to the visuals for the fourth season of the show.

In the picture used for the box art of for the season, BuzzFeed reports that all the beloved cast members except for Jennifer Aniston (who plays Rachel Green) are sleeping, while Aniston, front and center makes eye contact with viewers.

Twitter user @thetedfox posed the question online that everyone was thinking: Why is Rachel the only one looking? And as might be expected, the Internet had plenty of theories as to why Rachel is the only one awake in the shot, even going so far as to name the inquiry #Friendsgate.

His query was answered as seriously as it was posed.

But really, people believe that the whole series was a dream of Rachel's.

For what it's worth, the episode of this story could be called "The One Where Rachel Dreamed 10 Seasons of Friends into Existence."

