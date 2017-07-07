U.S.
Search
Sign In
viralRyan Gosling's Handsome Doppelgänger Says Looking Like Him Is 'A Little Exhausting'
Actor Ryan Gosling attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
viralThis Crazy Friends Fan Theory About Rachel Would Change Everything
Friends - Season 1
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionNew Game of Thrones Episode Descriptions Tease Explosive Season 7 Start
APTOPIX Christie vs Insurer Budget
In this July 2, 2017, photo, Gov. Chris Christie uses the beach with his family and friends at his summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey. Christie is defending his use of the beach, was was closed to the public during New Jersey's government shutdown, saying he had previously announced his vacation plans and the media had simply "caught a politician keeping his word." Andrew Mills—NJ Advance Media/AP
New Jersey

Chris Christie's Running Mate Wants New Jersey to Sell Controversial Beach House

Mahita Gajanan
4:36 PM ET

New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno is calling for Gov. Chris Christie's summer beach house to be sold, following a controversy earlier this week in which Christie was photographed spending the Fourth of July weekend on a state beach that was closed to the public amid a government shutdown.

"I've never thought there should be a beach house for the governor," Guadagno, the Republican nominee in New Jersey's gubernatorial race, told NJ Advance Media on Friday. "I think it should be sold."

New Jersey's governor is allocated exclusive use of many beach houses at Island Beach State Park, among other privileges, according to NJ.com.

Christie has staunchly defended himself after drawing criticism for the beach trip, telling Good Day Philadelphia: "I'm sorry they're not the governor. This is a residence. Here's the problem. We have a residence in Princeton as well and that place is a place where people can go and tour but they can’t if the government’s closed. Am I supposed to move out and stay in a hotel?"

New Jersey Democrats have introduced legislation to offer the state-owned beach house for rent to the public, along with a bill to prohibit the governor from using state-owned property during a budget-related government shutdown, NJ.com reports.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME