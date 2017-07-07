Politics
Search
Sign In
CongressPaul Ryan: 'No Surprise' That Vladimir Putin Denied Interfering in 2016 Election
US-POLITICS-PRESS CONFERENCE-RYAN
South CarolinaInmate Used Drone in Elaborate Prison Escape
Inmate's Second Escape
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebrityBlac Chyna Is Pursuing Restraining Orders Against Rob Kardashian
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Vice President Mike Pence is shown a piece of hardware by Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana during a tour of the Operations and Checkout Building in Florida, July 6, 2017.
Vice President Mike Pence is shown a piece of hardware by Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana during a tour of the Operations and Checkout Building in Florida, July 6, 2017.  Mike Brown—Reuters
Mike Pence

Mike Pence Says He Touched NASA Equipment Because Marco Rubio Dared Him

Tessa Berenson
3:52 PM ET

Mike Pence just explained what made him touch the NASA equipment marked "DO NOT TOUCH": a dare from Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

"Sorry @NASA...@MarcoRubio dared me to do it!" the Vice President tweeted Friday afternoon, accompanied by the now meme-famous photo with everything blurred but Rubio's face.

But NASA says there's no apology necessary for the incident at the Kennedy Space Center Thursday. "The ‘do not touch’ signs are there as a day-to-day reminder, including the one visible on the titanium Forward Bay Cover for the Orion spacecraft," NASA said in a statement provided to TIME. "Procedures require the hardware to be cleaned before tiles are bonded to the spacecraft, so touching the surface is okay. Otherwise, the hardware would have had a protective cover over it like the thermal heat shield, which was nearby.”

Pence's joking explanation came after the image had been circulating online for hours as people photoshopped it into different backdrops. Pence even tweeted out one of the doctored images:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME