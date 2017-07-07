Politics
Search
Sign In
Mike PenceMike Pence Says He Touched NASA Equipment Because Marco Rubio Dared Him
Vice President Mike Pence is shown a piece of hardware by Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana during a tour of the Operations and Checkout Building in Florida, July 6, 2017.
South CarolinaInmate Used Drone in Elaborate Prison Escape
Inmate's Second Escape
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebrityBlac Chyna Is Pursuing Restraining Orders Against Rob Kardashian
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Congress

Paul Ryan: 'No Surprise' That Vladimir Putin Denied Interfering in 2016 Election

Associated Press
3:37 PM ET

(HAMBURG, Germany) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says it's no surprise that Russian President Vladimir Putin is assuring President Donald Trump that Moscow didn't meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Ryan was asked at a news conference about Putin's comments made during a meeting with Trump on Friday on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany.

Ryan says he'd expect Putin "to deny what clearly he has done over the years, not just with the U.S. election but other elections throughout Europe."

The Wisconsin Republican says that "it comes as no surprise to me Vladimir Putin would deny what we know they did."

Ryan repeated that he doesn't believe Russian interference in the presidential election affected its outcome. But he says that "nevertheless, they tried."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME