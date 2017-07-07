Paul Ryan: 'No Surprise' That Vladimir Putin Denied Interfering in 2016 Election

(HAMBURG, Germany) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says it's no surprise that Russian President Vladimir Putin is assuring President Donald Trump that Moscow didn't meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Ryan was asked at a news conference about Putin's comments made during a meeting with Trump on Friday on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany.

Ryan says he'd expect Putin "to deny what clearly he has done over the years, not just with the U.S. election but other elections throughout Europe."

The Wisconsin Republican says that "it comes as no surprise to me Vladimir Putin would deny what we know they did."

Ryan repeated that he doesn't believe Russian interference in the presidential election affected its outcome. But he says that "nevertheless, they tried."