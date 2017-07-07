CongressPaul Ryan: 'No Surprise' That Vladimir Putin Denied Interfering in 2016 Election
Blac Chyna Is Pursuing Restraining Orders Against Rob Kardashian

Catherine Trautwein
3:11 PM ET

Blac Chyna will pursue restraining orders against ex-fiancé and reality TV personality Rob Kardashian after he posted several explicit pictures of her on social media, a prominent lawyer claimed on Twitter Friday.

"I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him," author and law firm founder Lisa Bloom wrote in a tweet. "More to come."

Bloom had previously said on the social media site that Rob Kardashian's actions could constitute "revenge porn" and may have violated the law.

Bloom has represented several well-known clients, including Kathy Griffin and women alleging sexual harassment by Bill O'Reilly.

