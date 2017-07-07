Blac Chyna Is Pursuing Restraining Orders Against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna will pursue restraining orders against ex-fiancé and reality TV personality Rob Kardashian after he posted several explicit pictures of her on social media, a prominent lawyer claimed on Twitter Friday.

"I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him," author and law firm founder Lisa Bloom wrote in a tweet. "More to come."

Bloom had previously said on the social media site that Rob Kardashian's actions could constitute "revenge porn" and may have violated the law.

My take: what Rob Kardashian did to Blac Chyna could be ‘revenge porn,’ and illegal. Women, stand up for our rights! https://t.co/Lyie5GzpcY - Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 6, 2017

Bloom has represented several well-known clients, including Kathy Griffin and women alleging sexual harassment by Bill O'Reilly.