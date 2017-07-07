Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
viralThis Genius Hidden Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Message Is Taking the Internet By Storm
Will Smith as William 'Will' Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
G20 SummitPresident Trump Confronted Vladimir Putin About Election Meddling
GERMANY-G20-SUMMIT-RUSSIA-US
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesHow Kesha Recovered from Her Jerry Seinfeld Hug Denial Trauma Thanks to Bob Dylan
David Lynch Foundation Hosts "National Night Of Laughter And Song" Event - Inside
GERMANY-G20-SUMMIT-FRANCE-CANADA
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) during a bilateral meeting on the opening day of the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, on July 7, 2017.  Ian Langsdon—AFP/Getty Images
bromance

Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron Continue Their Ideal Bromance at the G20

Raisa Bruner
2:18 PM ET

Good news: French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are still best buds.

In new footage from the annual G20 summit of world leaders taking place in Hamburg, Germany this week, the two Internet-beloved heads of state have been spotted enjoying a friendly hug and spending a cocktail gathering catching up together, clearly uninterested in spending time with any of the other power players in the room. Donald Trump who?

This isn't the first time that Trudeau and Macron have given their supporters a reason to stan for a friendly revival in the longstanding Canadian-French connection. Back in May, they rendezvoused photogenically at the G7 summit in Sicily, making these events a kind of routine foreign meet up opportunity for the pair. In Sicily, they enjoyed a pleasant stroll through a lush garden. In Germany, it looks like garden opportunities were thin on the ground, although at least they got to pose in photos jointly.

Behold: a power couple that shows us exactly how political bromance can — and should — be done. And it's not just social time; the two also held a private bilateral meeting, ostensibly to talk shop, while at the summit.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME