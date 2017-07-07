U.S.
Bank Threat
Police tape blocks the entrance to a Wells Fargo Bank in Marietta, Ga., July 7, 2017, following reports of man claiming to have a bomb with possible hostages inside. Mike Stewart—AP
georgia

Man Takes Hostages and Says He Has Bomb That Could 'Take Out the Room'

Associated Press
1:36 PM ET

Police say at least two people inside bank with a man they say made threats have been made it out of the building safely.

Cobb County Police Sgt. Dana Pierce said early Friday afternoon that those people were not injured, and police are now trying to determine how to resolve the situation with the man inside.

Moments earlier, a large military-type vehicle was used to smash its way through a back wall of the Wells Fargo branch, raining bricks onto its hood.

Pierce declined to say how exactly the others in the bank were able to get out, but his report that they were safe came shortly after the military vehicle was seen ramming a hole into the building.

Police have not released details about threats the man made. Atlanta television station WSB-TV reported earlier that a man called the station and told an assignment editor he was inside the bank and had a bomb and two people with him. The man told the station the bomb had the power to "take out the room."

