celebrities

Lena Dunham Responds to Animal Shelter Disputing Her Dog Tale

Cady Lang
4:13 PM ET

New developments have surfaced in what seems to be a lengthy tale about Lena Dunham and her former dog Lamby.

The Girls creator introduced Lamby to the world in 2014 via his own Instagram account, a Vogue editorial spread, and a New Yorker essay detailing how she adopted and beloved the pooch despite her live-in boyfriend Jack Antonoff's allergies to dogs and Lamby's affinity for biting people.

Earlier in June, Dunham explained Lamby's absence from her social media presence in a personal Instagram, saying it was because she had sent him to the Zen Dog canine rehabilitation center in Los Angeles because of aggression issues that she wrote stemmed from abuse as a puppy. She also wrote that Lamby had a loving trainer.

Now, the New York City animal shelter that Dunham adopted Lamby from, BARC, has disputed Dunham's account about the history of abuse.

In an email sent to Yahoo, Robert Vasquez, a spokesman with the no-kill shelter, alleged that Dunham's story doesn't line up with the dog's records.

"When she adopted the dog from us, it wasn’t crazy,” Vazquez wrote. “I have pictures of the dog loving on Lena and her mom, which is weird if the dog was abused. It wouldn’t be cuddling with her or be in the bed with her ‘boyfriend’ in the pages of Vogue...We would have told her if the dog had issues. We are a no-kill shelter. We don’t lie about the dogs’ histories because that gets them returned — and mentally it’s not good for dogs.”

In a response Dunham posted to Instagram on Thursday, she acknowledged that their accounts differed writing that Lamby's "aggression - which was unpredictable- and his particular issues, which remain myriad, weren't manageable, at least not by me.

"Why should this story be subject to scrutiny and anger?” Dunham wrote. “It is willfully misunderstanding the truth. I hope those judging can imagine the incredible pain of letting go of your favorite creature on EARTH because you know you can’t help them be healthy and happy. I would never say an unkind word about the staff of BARC, what they do is amazing and life saving for these animals- but we have different accounts of Lamby’s behavior and they were not present in my home nor did they live with him for an extended period. They did not witness the consistent and responsible care I provided."

It's come to my attention that the staff at the shelter where I adopted Lamby have a very different account of his early life and behavioral issues than I do. While I'm sorry to have disappointed them, I can't apologize. Lamby was and is one of the great loves of my life. When I met him I knew we'd have an amazing journey. But his aggression - which was unpredictable- and his particular issues, which remain myriad, weren't manageable, at least not by me. I did what I thought the best mother would do, which was to give him a life that provided for his specific needs. He'd been with me for nearly four years and I was his mom- I was in the best position to discern what those needs were. After countless hours of training, endless financial support and a lot of tears he was given access to a better life. I still support him financially and I'll always be there for him in every way but he's notably happier in his new surroundings. Why should this story be subject to scrutiny and anger? It is willfully misunderstanding the truth. I hope those judging can imagine the incredible pain of letting go of your favorite creature on EARTH because you know you can't help them be healthy and happy. I would never say an unkind word about the staff of BARC, what they do is amazing and life saving for these animals- but we have different accounts of Lamby's behavior and they were not present in my home nor did they live with him for an extended period. They did not witness the consistent and responsible care I provided. I have weathered a lot of micro-scandals but this one hurts MOST, because of the vulnerability of letting people know Lamby and my story, and because I miss him so damn much. This is the painting that greets me every day when I walk into my home. This is the animal who taught me about loving and letting go. I know I'm a lot of fun to place your issues on, but I won't let anyone hang their hat on this peg. Not this time.

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

