World
Search
Sign In
BizarreSecret to 100-Year-Old Woman's Longevity Likely Wine
Pouring glass of red wine with copy space
RoyaltyPrince Harry Brightens Ill 5-Year-Old's Day After Visiting Him at Home
Prince Harry Visits Leeds - Day 2
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
United Nations122 Countries Approve First-Ever Treaty to Ban Nuclear Weapons
Costa Rican Ambassador Elayne Whyte Gomez, President of the United Nations Conference to Negotiate a Legally Binding Instrument to Prohibit Nuclear Weapons, reacts after a vote by the conference to adopt a legally binding instrument to prohibit nuclear weapons, leading towards their total elimination, July 7, 2017 at United Nations headquarters.
GERMANY-G20-SUMMIT
US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017.  SAUL LOEB—AFP/Getty Images
Syria

U.S. and Russia Reach Agreement for Cease-Fire in Syria

Vivian Salama, Josh Lederman and Ken Thomas / AP
12:13 PM ET

(HAMBURG, Germany) — U.S. officials say the United States and Russia have reached an agreement for a cease-fire in southwest Syria.

The cease-fire is set to take effect July 9 at noon Damascus time. Word of the cease-fire has emerged as President Donald Trump is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The officials weren't authorized to discuss the cease-fire publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The deal marks a new level of involvement for the U.S. in trying to resolve Syria's civil war.

A separate deal to create "de-escalation zones" was brokered Russia, Turkey and Iran, but not the U.S. Follow-up talks this week in Kazakhstan to finalize a cease-fire in those zones failed to reach a deal.

The U.S. and Russia have been backing opposing sides in Syria's war.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME