John Podesta Tells President Trump to 'Get a Grip' After G20 Tweet

John Podesta, campaign chairman of the Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton, waits to speak to members of the media in the spin room ahead of the vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Va., on Oct. 4, 2016.

John Podesta, campaign chairman of the Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton, waits to speak to members of the media in the spin room ahead of the vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Va., on Oct. 4, 2016. Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton's former campaign chairman John Podesta took to Twitter to respond to President Trump's tweet from the G-20 summit that called him "disgraceful."

"Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful!" Trump tweeted Friday.

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

Podesta replied telling Trump to "get a grip" and clarifying that he did not work at the Democratic National Committee.

1/ On a x-country road trip with my wife; - John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

2/ Pulled in for a pit stop in E. Fairmont W. Va. to see that our whack job POTUS @realDonaldTrump is tweeting about me at the G20. - John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

3/ Get a grip man, the Russians committed a crime when they stole my emails to help get you elected President. - John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

4/ Maybe you might try to find a way to mention that to President Putin. - John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

5/ BTW, I had nothing to do with the DNC. - John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

6/ God only knows what you'll be raving about on twitter by the time we get to Utah. - John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

7/7 Dude, get your head in the game. You’re representing the US at the G20. - John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the DNC, also tweeted that Podesta did not work for the DNC during the campaign.

1) Podesta never ran the DNC.



2) DNC worked with FBI to kick out Russians. Worked with DHS.



3) Putin make you tweet this before mtg? https://t.co/0IUEYpSpgQ - Adrienne Watson (@Adrienne_DNC) July 7, 2017

Trump has accused President Obama, Podesta and the DNC for not doing enough to stop Russian hacking attempts on the 2016 election. But he often balks at blaming Russia, saying Thursday that "nobody really knows" if Russia is responsible for interfering in the election.