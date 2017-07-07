Politics
John Podesta, campaign chairman of the Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton, waits to speak to members of the media in the spin room ahead of the vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Va., on Oct. 4, 2016.
John Podesta, campaign chairman of the Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton, waits to speak to members of the media in the spin room ahead of the vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Va., on Oct. 4, 2016. Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images
White House

John Podesta Tells President Trump to 'Get a Grip' After G20 Tweet

Tessa Berenson
12:14 PM ET

Hillary Clinton's former campaign chairman John Podesta took to Twitter to respond to President Trump's tweet from the G-20 summit that called him "disgraceful."

"Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful!" Trump tweeted Friday.

Podesta replied telling Trump to "get a grip" and clarifying that he did not work at the Democratic National Committee.

Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the DNC, also tweeted that Podesta did not work for the DNC during the campaign.

Trump has accused President Obama, Podesta and the DNC for not doing enough to stop Russian hacking attempts on the 2016 election. But he often balks at blaming Russia, saying Thursday that "nobody really knows" if Russia is responsible for interfering in the election.

