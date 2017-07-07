Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Video GamesWhy 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' Has a Character Designed by Tetsuya Nomura
Pop CultureWatch Big Bird Outrun the Cops in This Sesame Street Mashup of Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage'
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
G20 SummitPresident Trump Says Mexico Will 'Absolutely' Pay for Border Wall
GERMANY-G20-SUMMIT
Pouring glass of red wine with copy space
Getty Images
Bizarre

Secret to 100-Year-Old Woman's Longevity Likely Wine

Associated Press
12:30 PM ET

(BANGOR, Maine) — A Maine resident celebrating her 100th birthday says wine is the secret to her longevity.

WCSH-TV reports Florence Bearse, of Bangor, turned 100 on Thursday. The Massachusetts native dedicated her life to running a restaurant and serving others before retiring.

The centenarian is known for both her sense of humor and her no-nonsense attitude at the Westgate Center for Rehabilitation.

Bearse says she also likes her wine. She adds that people shouldn't "take any baloney" if they want to live to be 100.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME