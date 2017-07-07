Business
Food & Drink

Pringles Makes Instant Noodles Even Easier to Eat With Ramen-Flavored Chip

Catherine Trautwein
12:39 PM ET

Terrible chefs, rejoice — Pringles has eliminated the 30-second cook time you need to make instant noodles with a new, ramen-flavored chip.

The Kellogg-owned company has partnered with Nissin Top Ramen to create a version of its stackable snack that tastes like the Japanese delicacy.

"Pringles flavorologists worked closely with Nissin to pop the top on a classic noodle dish and bring the fan-favorite Top Ramen Chicken Flavor to life on a Pringles crisp," according to a blog post by Kellogg's.

The chip will be start being sold solely in Dollar General stores at the end of this month, and aren't a permanent fixture of the Pringles product line, according to the company.

