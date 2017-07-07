Photo of Mike Pence Touching NASA Equipment Marked 'Do Not Touch' Launches Hilarious Photoshop Battle

Vice President Mike Pence is shown a piece of hardware by Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana during a tour of the Operations and Checkout Building in Florida, July 6, 2017.

Vice President Mike Pence is shown a piece of hardware by Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana during a tour of the Operations and Checkout Building in Florida, July 6, 2017. Mike Brown—Reuters

Vice President Mike Pence is learning the hard way to respect "Do Not Touch" signs.

Pence touched a piece of space flight hardware at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, and the photo has gone viral and predictably launched a hilarious Photoshop battle .

Perhaps the rules change when you're Vice President, because Pence pressed his palm right near the sign on the Orion clean room equipment — despite the fact that the sign was in plain view.

It's possible the warning did not apply to him under the conditions, which is why he flew his hand so close to the sun.

Reuters photographer Mike Brown was there to capture the moment, and people are spreading the snapshot with all the jokes about rule-breaking. One user even compared the moment to viral shot of Trump touching that ubiquitous glowing orb.

It took off on Twitter.

He wanted his own orb moment pic.twitter.com/SE14czbsUq - Jim DePaolis (@wecanbanewforce) July 7, 2017

This looks like an appalled face. pic.twitter.com/njIygeTZyT - Coy Woolard (@coylums) July 7, 2017

Pretty much this pic.twitter.com/WNoXp7Cj17 - Bobby Chakraborty (@Boblex) July 7, 2017

Pence was there to give remarks to Kennedy's workforce, but because the internet is the internet, his visit inevitably gave us a Reddit Photoshop battle where people really kicked the joke fest up a notch with photo editing.

Perhaps Pence defying MC Hammer's "Can't Touch This," wins.