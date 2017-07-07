Politics
Vice President Mike Pence is shown a piece of hardware by Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana during a tour of the Operations and Checkout Building in Florida, July 6, 2017.
Vice President Mike Pence is shown a piece of hardware by Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana during a tour of the Operations and Checkout Building in Florida, July 6, 2017.  Mike Brown—Reuters
U.S.

Mike Pence Touches NASA Equipment Marked 'Do Not Touch'

Tessa Berenson
10:58 AM ET

Mike Pence succumbed to everyone's secret museum impulse when he reached out and touched a piece of equipment clearly labeled "DO NOT TOUCH."

The illicit contact with the critical space flight hardware occurred during the Vice President's tour of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Thursday and was captured by a Reuters photographer.

The image has now become a meme, with viewers joking about impulse control, Pence's policy of not having dinner alone with women who aren't his wife, and even the famous orb photo of President Trump.

