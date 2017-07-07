Mike Pence Touches NASA Equipment Marked 'Do Not Touch'

Mike Pence succumbed to everyone's secret museum impulse when he reached out and touched a piece of equipment clearly labeled "DO NOT TOUCH."
The illicit contact with the critical space flight hardware occurred during the Vice President's tour of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Thursday and was captured by a Reuters photographer.
The image has now become a meme, with viewers joking about impulse control, Pence's policy of not having dinner alone with women who aren't his wife, and even the famous orb photo of President Trump.