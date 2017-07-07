Mike Pence Touches NASA Equipment Marked 'Do Not Touch'

Vice President Mike Pence is shown a piece of hardware by Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana during a tour of the Operations and Checkout Building in Florida, July 6, 2017.

Mike Pence succumbed to everyone's secret museum impulse when he reached out and touched a piece of equipment clearly labeled "DO NOT TOUCH."

The illicit contact with the critical space flight hardware occurred during the Vice President's tour of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Thursday and was captured by a Reuters photographer.

The image has now become a meme, with viewers joking about impulse control, Pence's policy of not having dinner alone with women who aren't his wife, and even the famous orb photo of President Trump.

Pence:....Shiny

Rubio:The sign says 'Do Not Touch' Mike!

Pence:....Shiny pic.twitter.com/vyBqZBiBZd - St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) July 7, 2017

me, jumping into any dumb argument pic.twitter.com/0n9JA2rV1Z - Mike Murphy (@mcwm) July 7, 2017

Suddenly I understand why he won't have dinner with a woman who isn't his wife. pic.twitter.com/Vk2BLDRadR - shauna (@goldengateblond) July 7, 2017

How it feels when Pence touches you after you've clearly asked him not to. pic.twitter.com/JANvSksRBk - Ashley Mayer (@ashleymayer) July 7, 2017