Blue Ivy may have thrown down an iconic freestyle on JAY-Z's 4:44 , but with the debut of this new Beastie Boys mashup, the Sesame Street cast could become the latest stars to take the music world by storm.

Dubbed "Sesametage" by creator Adam Schleichkorn , the parody recreates the Spike Jonze-directed music video for the band's 1994 hit single "Sabotage" with footage from the vintage Sesame Street film Follow That Bird .

Featuring Big Bird as Sir Stewart Wallace, the Count as Cochese, Oscar the Grouch as "The Rookie," Super Grover as "The Chief," and Ms. Finch as Bunny, the three-minute spoof tells the story of Big Bird's attempt to outrun authorities in the same 1970s crime drama style as the original.

Of course, this isn't Schleichkorn's first Muppets rodeo. The YouTube user's previous mashups have included versions of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s “Tha Crossroads," Beastie Boys’ “So What’cha Want” and Digital Underground’s “The Humpty Dance."

Watch the full video below.