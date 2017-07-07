The Internet Is in Awe of Mogul Blue Ivy's Freestyle Rap Debut

For Jay-Z , it appears that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, especially when you consider that you can hear Blue Ivy freestyle rap at the tender age of five on a snippet that surfaced online from his 13th studio album, 4:44 .

Circulated Friday, the song, which is reportedly one of three new bonus tracks that came with the release — finds her rhyming on a snippet from the appropriately titled song “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family," according to People .

On it, you'll hear 45 seconds of the firstborn Knowles-Carter heir freestyling with lyrics like "Everything, everything is my only single thing/Everything I hear is my answer...I never hear that/I be in the posse/Never seen a ceiling in my whole life."

While some of her bars are slightly intelligible (she is five, after all,) her closing lines of "Boom shakalaka/Boom shakalaka/Everything in shaka/Everything in faka" show that she's clearly inherited her father's gift. But even though it appears to be a part of her father's certified platinum album , we all know who this track really belongs to.

As might be expected, both Bey Hive and the rest of the Internet alike pretty much lost it when Blue dropped her freestyle and took to the web to share their many feelings about it.

Some fans were in awe of her rapping prowess.

TL: So what do you think of Blue Ivy's freestyle?



Me: pic.twitter.com/YFxfEM42vb - Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy: 'Never seen a didnsusnsidjdjdrjdj in my whole life

Me: pic.twitter.com/KTmEKqHBxm - Moncada/Robert 2020 (@Scott_CEOofSUH) July 7, 2017

Tfw Blue Ivy is a better rapper than you - Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) July 7, 2017

While others thought her bars were straight fire.

Blue Ivy: Everything a singaaa everything a shacka, everything a shacka. boom shaka laka, boom shaka laka. pic.twitter.com/ZakzacXQdf - Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) July 7, 2017

One fan wanted Blue Ivy to be properly acknowledged for her accomplishments.

.@BET, listen up. Next year, you're gonna give Blue Ivy her THINGS. Best Female Hip Hop Artist is HERS in 2018. Understood? pic.twitter.com/ZlHvzpEGbb - timo (@whenyoupIayme) July 7, 2017

Some thought that this was a sign that Blue Ivy was coming for other people's thunder.

Blue Ivy ended both her parents and all the female rappers in 40 seconds, tea only pic.twitter.com/I8GtKMTrkP - Beyoncé Facts (@beyceipts) July 7, 2017

Yet others saw this as an opportunity to collaborate with another young legend .

Blue Ivy needs to come out with a mixtape next year and Asahd needs to produce it. Bout to be LIT pic.twitter.com/3VV84YOIxV - midnight sapphire💎 (@mynameis_LP) July 7, 2017

One fan attempted to figure out the meaning of Blue's rhymes.

Blue Ivy said she never seen a ceiling in her whole life...meaning she don't believe in limits #StayWoke - MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) July 7, 2017

But it's safe to say that Blue Ivy's freestyle rap was appreciated by all.

Blue Ivy: BOOM SHACKALACKA

Me: pic.twitter.com/k5jdy40Zpr - Vontay is typing... (@AyeYoVontay) July 7, 2017

You can listen to Blue Ivy's freestyle rap below.