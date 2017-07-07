For Jay-Z, it appears that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, especially when you consider that you can hear Blue Ivy freestyle rap at the tender age of five on a snippet that surfaced online from his 13th studio album, 4:44.
Circulated Friday, the song, which is reportedly one of three new bonus tracks that came with the release — finds her rhyming on a snippet from the appropriately titled song “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family," according to People.
On it, you'll hear 45 seconds of the firstborn Knowles-Carter heir freestyling with lyrics like "Everything, everything is my only single thing/Everything I hear is my answer...I never hear that/I be in the posse/Never seen a ceiling in my whole life."
While some of her bars are slightly intelligible (she is five, after all,) her closing lines of "Boom shakalaka/Boom shakalaka/Everything in shaka/Everything in faka" show that she's clearly inherited her father's gift. But even though it appears to be a part of her father's certified platinum album, we all know who this track really belongs to.
As might be expected, both Bey Hive and the rest of the Internet alike pretty much lost it when Blue dropped her freestyle and took to the web to share their many feelings about it.
Some fans were in awe of her rapping prowess.
While others thought her bars were straight fire.
One fan wanted Blue Ivy to be properly acknowledged for her accomplishments.
Some thought that this was a sign that Blue Ivy was coming for other people's thunder.
Yet others saw this as an opportunity to collaborate with another young legend.
One fan attempted to figure out the meaning of Blue's rhymes.
But it's safe to say that Blue Ivy's freestyle rap was appreciated by all.
You can listen to Blue Ivy's freestyle rap below.