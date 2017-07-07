Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
U.S.U.S. Economy Added 222,000 Jobs in June But Wage Growth Stayed Weak
Workers walking to work through the city.
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: G20 Summit, North Korea and France’s Gas Cars Ban
President Donald Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 Summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg.
WorldRussian Opposition Leader Navalny Released From Jail
March Marks One Year Anniversary of Boris Nemtsov Assassination
G-20See Donald Trump's First Handshake With Russian Leader Vladimir Putin
G20 Nations Hold Hamburg Summit
viral

Pink and Green or Gray and Turquoise? This Nike Outfit Brings Us the Latest in Internet Debates

Ashley Hoffman
9:48 AM ET

Nothing splits the internet like a good old vision quest, and a sporty Nike outfit is the latest viral optical illusion to launch a debate over what colors it is.

No one can seem to agree what the colors of the outfit user Rachael Stewart shared to Facebook recently are.

"Here we go again! What two colors do you see?" she captioned the photo of pool slides, shorts, and tank top as she threw people on social media a major curveball. "Dunno how others see anything other than pink and white?" she added.

Australian site MYGC picked it up, and as of Friday, the original post has 726 shares.

Some claim they see mint green and pink, some pink and white, while others claim the outfit is gray and turquoise (or teal), others gray and blue, specifically "Tiffany" blue. That makes this getup even more divisive than the instant viral phenomenon of 2015, "the dress," which some people perceived as blue and black, while all others could see was white and gold.

According to a recent study in the Journal of Vision, people have different takes because individuals perceive the way light hits objects differently.

See for yourself below.

Dunno how others see anything other than pink and white?

Posted by Rachael Stewart on Monday, July 3, 2017

Evidently the retailer appears to have set the record straight, the debate rages on.

Hey guys this is Blue and Gray, NOT Pink and Gray.

Posted by BiNorth Collection on Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME