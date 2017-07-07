Pink and Green or Gray and Turquoise? This Nike Outfit Brings Us the Latest in Internet Debates

Nothing splits the internet like a good old vision quest , and a sporty Nike outfit is the latest viral optical illusion to launch a debate over what colors it is.

No one can seem to agree what the colors of the outfit user Rachael Stewart shared to Facebook recently are.

"Here we go again! What two colors do you see?" she captioned the photo of pool slides, shorts, and tank top as she threw people on social media a major curveball. "Dunno how others see anything other than pink and white?" she added.

Australian site MYGC picked it up, and as of Friday, the original post has 726 shares.

Some claim they see mint green and pink, some pink and white, while others claim the outfit is gray and turquoise (or teal), others gray and blue, specifically "Tiffany" blue. That makes this getup even more divisive than the instant viral phenomenon of 2015, "the dress," which some people perceived as blue and black, while all others could see was white and gold.

According to a recent study in the Journal of Vision , people have different takes because individuals perceive the way light hits objects differently.

See for yourself below.

Evidently the retailer appears to have set the record straight, the debate rages on.