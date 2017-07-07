More Clashes Between Protestors and Police Ahead of G20 Summit Opening

Hamburg police say they have used a water cannon to clear a blockade by protesters ahead of the opening of the Group of 20 summit.

Police said the incident happened on the banks of the Outer Alster lake, some distance from the trade fair grounds where the summit is being held, on Friday morning. They said they had repeatedly told a group of protesters to clear the road.

Officers repeatedly used water cannons, as well as pepper spray and batons, on Thursday evening amid clashes with violent protesters.

