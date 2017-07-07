World
Search
Sign In
AviationA Delta Flight from Seattle to Beijing Had to Turn Back After a Passenger Assaulted a Flight Attendant
Delta Boeing 767-332ER
CanadaFormer Gitmo Prisoner Receives a Multimillion-Dollar Payment From Canada
Omar Khadr
VirginiaVirginia Executes Inmate William Morva For a 2006 Double Murder
William Morva
United NationsMore Than 120 Countries to Adopt the First-Ever U.N. Treaty Banning Nuclear Weapons
Nuclear Bomb Blast
GERMANY-G20-SUMMIT-PROTEST
Policemen prevent participants of a protest titled "Color the Red Zone" to enter a cordoned off area on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, northern Germany, where leaders of the world's top economies gather for a G20 summit.  MARKUS SCHOLZ—AFP/Getty Images
Germany

More Clashes Between Protestors and Police Ahead of G20 Summit Opening

Associated Press
4:20 AM ET

Hamburg police say they have used a water cannon to clear a blockade by protesters ahead of the opening of the Group of 20 summit.

Police said the incident happened on the banks of the Outer Alster lake, some distance from the trade fair grounds where the summit is being held, on Friday morning. They said they had repeatedly told a group of protesters to clear the road.

Officers repeatedly used water cannons, as well as pepper spray and batons, on Thursday evening amid clashes with violent protesters.

This is a developing news story and will be updated

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME