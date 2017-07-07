World
Search
Sign In
QatarRex Tillerson Will Visit Kuwait in Response to Growing U.S. Concern About the Gulf Dispute
President Trump Holds News Conference With President Of Romania Klaus Iohannis
SurveillanceTwitter's Suit For More Openness About Government Surveillance Requests Can Proceed, Judge Says
Social Media Illustrations
IraqIraqi Commanders Say ISIS Fighters in Mosul Are Using Their Own Children as Human Shields
IRAQ-CONFLICT-MOSUL
celebritiesJoan Lee, Wife of Comics Legend Stan Lee, Dies at 93
The 23rd Annual Producers Guild Awards - Cocktail Reception
EL SALVADOR-ABORTION-DEMO
Salvadoran women take part in a demonstration to demand the decriminalization of abortion, outside the Legislative Assembly in San Salvador, Feb. 23, 2017. Marvin Recinos—AFP/Getty Images
El Salvador

A Teenage Rape Survivor in El Salvador Has Been Jailed for 30 Years

Kevin Lui
Jul 06, 2017

A judge in El Salvador — where abortion is illegal in all circumstances — has sent a 19-year-old rape survivor to 30 years in jail because her baby was stillborn, on the grounds that her failure to get prenatal care amounted to homicide.

High schooler Evelyn Beatriz Hernandez Cruz, 18 at the time of childbirth, reportedly gave birth in a bathroom last April after a bout of acute pain in her stomach and back. She hadn't realized that she was in the third trimester of a pregnancy, the Guardian reports.

Hernandez had reportedly been raped repeatedly for months prior in a forced sexual relationship. She didn't report the rapes out of fear, but the hospital that received her did report the stillbirth to authorities, says Amnesty International.

Medical experts could not determine if the fetal death happened before or after delivery, according to the Guardian. The judge hearing the case reportedly accepted prosecutors' theory that Hernandez didn't seek prenatal care because she didn't want the baby, and further suggested her mother might also be criminally responsible at sentencing.

Read More: Here's What the Mexico City Policy Means for Women's Health

"El Salvador’s anti-abortion law is causing nothing but pain and suffering to countless women and girls and their families," Amnesty's Americas director Erika Guevara-Rosas said in a statement.

The Central American nation has imposed a blanket ban on abortion since 1998. According to Amnesty, women who experience complications during their pregnancies — including miscarriages — have been convicted on charges of aggravated murder, and imprisoned for up to 40 years.

"The total ban on abortion in El Salvador violates women’s rights to life, health, privacy, due process and freedom from discrimination, violence and torture and other ill-treatment," Guevara-Rosas said, calling for the law to be repealed.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME