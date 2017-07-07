IslamWomen's March Organizer Linda Sarsour Spoke of 'Jihad.' But She Wasn't Talking About Violence
30th Anniversary Celebrating Women Breakfast
RefugeesAmnesty: 2017 on Course to Be Deadliest Year Yet for Refugees Crossing the Mediterranean
Spanish NGO boat rescues 420 migrants close to Libyan coast
TelevisionEverything to Know About the Hawaii Five-0 Equal Pay Controversy
Hawaii Five-0
FamilyThis Legendary Bride and Her 92-Year-Old Grandma Proved Flower Girls Can Be Any Age
Bride and groom cake topper on cake
The 23rd Annual Producers Guild Awards - Cocktail Reception
Comic book artist Stan Lee (R) and Joan B. Lee attend the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 21, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California.  Kevin Winter—Getty Images for PGA
celebrities

Joan Lee, Wife of Comics Legend Stan Lee, Dies at 93

Abigail Abrams
Jul 06, 2017

Joan Lee, the wife of famed Marvel Comics writer Stan Lee, died on Thursday.

The 93-year-old died in Los Angeles, according to Entertainment Weekly. A spokesperson for the family told EW that she “passed away this morning quietly and surrounded by her family,” adding “the family ask that you please give them time to grieve and respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Joan, a former hat model, married Lee in 1947. When she initially met the comics writer, she was married to an American soldier and Stan had been set up on a date with a friend of hers, according to EW. But after the pair decided they liked each other, they married just six weeks later.

Last year, Stan recalled how he met his wife and how he knew she was the one right away. “She was the girl I had been drawing all my life,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

The couple had two children, according to EW. Throughout the course of her career, Joan did voice acting for the Marvel animated series Fantastic Four and Spider-Man, and published a 1987 novel called The Pleasure Palace.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME