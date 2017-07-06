Newsfeed
Family

This Legendary Bride and Her 92-Year-Old Grandma Proved Flower Girls Can Be Any Age

Caitlin Keating / People
5:42 PM ET

Abby Mershon always knew that one day she would ask her 92-year-old grandmother — one of the most important people in her life — to be her flower girl.

That day came in February, when the 27-year-old, who lives in North Mankato, Minnesota, sat Georgina Arlt down in front of their entire family to ask if she’d be in her bridal party.

“Everyone screamed but she shrieked at the top of her lungs,” Mershon tells PEOPLE. “She kept on saying over and over that she had never been in a wedding before besides for her own. She was so excited.”

On July 1, Mershon said she began to hear everyone cheering and clapping as her grandmother made her “grand entrance.”

“I was hiding in the club house and I told my girlfriend that I had to look out the window even though people might see me,” she says. “I said I didn’t care and that I had to see this special moment.”

After the ceremony, Arlt told her granddaughter that while it was “hard work” to walk down the aisle throwing flower petals, she had a great time.

“She also said she wanted to throw candy instead — as if she was at a parade — but she decided to be respectful,” she says.

Growing up, Mershon and her sister saw their grandmother almost every weekend despite living an hour away.

“She would always take us to church, brushed our hair, made us breakfast every single morning and taught us how to make our beds,” she says. “She was always the perfect grandma.”

This article originally appeared on People.com

