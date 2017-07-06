Watch This Newscaster Lose It On Air Because of Technical Difficulties

If you're having a hard time making it to the end of the work week , you're not alone — newscaster Doug Fernandez of KOAT Action News in Albuquerque, New Mexico recently also had one of those days.

During a recent broadcast, Fernandez was reporting on a serious news story, when he handed it over to a reporter who was on the scene. Unfortunately for him, however, the station was experiencing technical difficulties.

Like any seasoned on-air talent, Fernandez was prepared to improvise until the news package showed up, but as luck would have it, the glitches solved themselves sooner than expected, which gave poor Fernandez no small frustration.

After seeing that the news package came in, Fernandez was so fed up that he momentarily lost his cool and threw his papers in the air. We've all been there, Doug.

Watch Doug's predicament below. Helped along on Reddit, the YouTube video garnered 391,340 views as of Thursday.