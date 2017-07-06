U.S.
animals

A Puppy Was Abandoned at an Airport With a Heartbreaking Note

Abigail Abrams
5:28 PM ET

A 3-month-old puppy was abandoned at a Las Vegas airport over the weekend, with a sad note explaining why his owner left him there.

“Hi! I’m Chewy!” the note read, according to KSNV, a local NBC News affiliate. “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford me to get on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me with all her heart but she has NO other option. My ex-boyfriend kicked my dog when we were fighting and he has a big knot on his head. He probably needs a vet. I love Chewy sooo much – please love and take care of him.”

The Chihuahua mix was found in a bathroom at McCarran International Airport, according to the Washington Post, and airport staff members gave him to a local animal rescue group, Connor and Millie’s Dog Rescue.

The group went public with Chewy’s story in order to find his owner, the organization told the Post. But so far no one has identified themselves as his owner, and the note’s story remains unconfirmed.

However, since Chewy was found, he is doing well, and Connor and Millie’s Dog Rescue says it has received enthusiastic interest about giving the pooch a loving home.

“This one really got to me. You could tell by the way the note was written that the woman was in dire stress and she didn’t want to give him up and she couldn’t take him with her,” Darlene Blair of Connor & Millie’s Dog Rescue told KSNV.

Blair told the Post Chewy will be kept in foster care for a few weeks to make sure no health issues arise, and then she hopes someone will adopt him.

