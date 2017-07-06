See Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger's Sweet Engagement Photos

Patton Oswalt, whose wife died suddenly in April 2016 , is engaged to actress Meredith Salenger. The couple announced their engagement on social media on Thursday.

"It's official. I'm the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!!" Salenger wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of her engagement ring and photos of her hugging her new fiancé and his daughter.

For his part, Oswalt jokingly wrote: “I put the ring in a marzipan Slave I replica and said, "Will you be my Padawan of Love?" She maced me but said yes later.”

After the death of Oswalt’s wife, Michelle McNamara, last year, he spent the remaining months of 2016 talking publicly about his grief. He wrote several essays about how he dealt with the unexpected loss and learned to be a single father to his young daughter, Alice.

The relationship with Salenger marks a new period for the comedian, and the happy couple embraced the many congratulations from other celebrities on Twitter. He and Salenger made their first public appearance as a couple last month during the premiere of Baby Driver , according to CNN .