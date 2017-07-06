NEW YORK, NY - MAY 15: Gordon Ramsey attends the 2017 FOX Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

It's not every day that a chef agrees to ingest a food he detests. But Gordon Ramsay has publicly stated he's willing to down a slice of the controversial pineapple pizza — which he hates — for a good cause. In an Instagram posted Wednesday, the famously sharp-tongued culinary star offered to chow down on the much-maligned pizza topping, but only if his followers come through with donations to the Gordon and Tana Ramsay Foundation, which raises money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital, a children's hospital in the U.K.

"If we can hit 500 donations in the next 48 hours, I will eat this f--king god-awful PINEAPPLE pizza on Facebook Live," he wrote on the caption of an image of himself giving an unkind look to the fruit-topped pizza. "Please no," he included as a doodled thought bubble on the picture.

And there's another perk to donating beyond just seeing Ramsay down the pizza: everyone who gives is entered into a lottery to attend a taping of Ramsay's show The F Word and get the "VVIP" experience with the chef himself, including travel and hotel stay to Los Angeles for the occasion.

While Ramsay clearly is not a fan of the combination of zesty tropical fruit, cheese, tomato sauce, and pizza dough, this is not Ramsay's least-favorite food of all time. He's stated before that the one thing he'll never eat is airplane food , an entirely different breed of cuisine.